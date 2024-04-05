HCA Healthcare (HCA) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

HCA Healthcare (HCA) closed the most recent trading day at $328.80, moving +1.12% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.11% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.24%.

The hospital operator's shares have seen an increase of 0.16% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's loss of 2.46% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 0.48%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of HCA Healthcare in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 26, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.92, signifying a 0.2% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $16.79 billion, showing a 7.72% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $20.49 per share and a revenue of $68.97 billion, demonstrating changes of +7.79% and +6.16%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for HCA Healthcare. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. HCA Healthcare currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note HCA Healthcare's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.87. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.21 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that HCA has a PEG ratio of 1.63. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Medical - Hospital industry stood at 1.92 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Medical - Hospital industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

