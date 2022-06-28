HCA Healthcare (HCA) Boosts Cancer Portfolio With McKesson JV

HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA recently entered into a joint venture with McKesson Corporation MCK, a leading healthcare services provider and information technology company. The deal is a noteworthy one and will benefit HCA Healthcare significantly. The transaction is likely to be completed within 2022, subject to regulatory nod and other customary closing conditions.

Shares of HCA Healthcare gained 1.3% in the last couple of days.

Though McKesson will own a 51% stake in the joint venture following the closure of the deal, the benefits of the deal are likely to be massive for HCA Healthcare. This is primarily thanks to the integration of the research unit (Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI)) of HCA’s Cancer Institute Sarah Cannon with the US Oncology Research (USOR) of McKesson. Being the research division of MCK’s The US Oncology Network, USOR gains from the prowess of experienced investigators and committed clinical staff excelling in oncology clinical trials.

The research arms intend to benefit community oncology providers and patients, encompassing even those residing in underserved areas, via the development of a fully integrated oncology research organization. The newly created entity with the combined capabilities of SCRI and USOR is expected to boost clinical research, ramp up the development of drugs, lead to better data and analytics capabilities, and pave the way for a wider portfolio of clinical trials.

The cancer care products suite of HCA Healthcare will receive a boost as a result of the recent joint venture. Per HCA’s management, the joint venture is anticipated to lead to the devising of advanced individualized therapies and extend new treatment options to cancer patients.

The latest move can be termed as time opportune for HCA Healthcare, considering the robust growth prospects of the worldwide cancer therapeutics market. The high demand for advanced cancer care is likely to prevail in the days ahead. This provides HCA a perfect opportunity to capitalize on the scenario, thanks to the SCRI arm of its Cancer Institute that boasts of early-phase oncology research and drug development prowess extending end-to-end clinical trial site support services.

Per a report by Allied Market Research, the global cancer therapeutics space is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 7.7% over the 2019-2026 period. Growing incidence of cancer cases, rise in tie-ups between pharmaceutical companies and increased cancer research are contributing to the expansion of the market.

HCA Healthcare has undertaken a wide array of measures ranging from buyouts and collaborations to joint ventures. These initiatives have enhanced its capabilities, boosted patient volumes and diversified the treatment network through which HCA strives to reach more patients with inadequate care access. These factors have made HCA Healthcare the preferred choice for obtaining high-quality care.

