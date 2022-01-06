HCA Healthcare (HCA) Arm Opens Hospital to Aid Florida Presence

HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s HCA West Florida Division announced the opening of the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery on Jan 3, 2022. This newly-opened facility is part of HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital. The facility transitioned current programs at HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Medical Center of Trinity to the single site.



The work started in the spring of 2021 and caters to surgical care and other requirements of the endocrine glands. Patients will be able to witness better medical care through a team of multi-disciplinary surgical staff with expertise in treating endocrine tumors of the thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal glands, etc.



This strategy is part of HCA’s commitment to expanding its reach in Florida with a $3-billion investment. The plan includes the recently opened $360-million worth HCA Florida University Hospital. In 2020, the hospital player provided $836.6 million worth uncompensated care and invested a hefty amount in technologies and facilities across the state.



This move is in line with HCA’s commitment to serving patients with complex healthcare requirements. Recent growth in population in the state is another reason for this major move. Moreover, people have been in dire need of facilities that provide the best medical care ever since the pandemic had struck.



HCA already has a significant presence in the state, including physician practices and freestanding emergency rooms. HCA Healthcare West Florida includes 15 hospitals, 27 ER locations, 13 ambulatory surgery centers, multiple physician practices, etc.



The leading hospital industry player has been making efforts to extend its reach of late. It recently acquired MD Now Urgent Care from an LA-based private equity investment firm, Brentwood Associates.



In September 2021, the currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) player forged an alliance with Steward Health Care whereby the former will acquire the operations of the latter’s five Utah hospitals. HCA also closed the Brookdale Home Health and Hospice transaction. In the second quarter of last year, HCA Healthcare completed the Meadows Regional Hospital buyout in Vidalia, GA.



All these initiatives have helped HCA Healthcare enhance its capabilities over the years and create a solid portfolio.



Other companies focusing on inorganic growth to capitalize on growing demand for healthcare services amid the current situation include Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS, Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC and Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ACHC.



Acquisitions play a key role in building Universal Health’s growth trajectory. In the last three years, UHS spent more than $170 million on acquiring businesses and properties. In 2021, UHS acquired 88 beds through the acquisition of a Las Vegas specialty hospital and the LEED Medical Center micro hospital.



Universal Health will likely continue making acquisitions supported by balance-sheet strength to help it expand its domestic and international presence.



Tenet Healthcare boasts a solid acquisition story. THC made numerous acquisitions, partnerships and strategic alliances, aimed primarily at boosting the scale of business, operating capacity and geographical presence. THC closed the buyout of a portfolio of 45 ambulatory surgical centers from SurgCenter Development for $1.1 billion.



Buyouts added facilities, beds and hospitals to Acadia Healthcare’s network and contributed to its top line. ACHC remains actively engaged with its acquisition pipeline and expects its buyout and joint venture activity to be heavily skewed toward acute facilities in the United States. In the third quarter of 2021, ACHC added 104 beds to its existing operations.

HCA Healthcare's shares have surged 49.1% in a year's time, outperforming the industry's rally of 33.4%.



