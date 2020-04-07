HCA Healthcare, Google Cloud Tie Up Amid Coronavirus Woes

HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA along with Google Cloud launched the COVID-19 National Response Portal, an open data platform created and operated by SADA, a global leader in providing business and technology consulting services to organizations. The platform is expected to help communities and hospitals with updates on the coronavirus outbreak by sharing valuable data. It is expected to go live next week.



This COVID-19 outbreak has been a huge challenge for healthcare providers and this innovative platform would likely aid them to share and view anonymous, collected metrics from hospital systems on a common platform. Hospitals across the country can submit data regarding ICU bed supply and utilization; ventilator supply and utilization; the total number of positive, negative and pending COVID-19 test results and the statistics of healthy patients who have been discharged on a daily basis among others.



COVID-19 National Response Portal will also have the ability to leverage datasheets like findings on local shelter-in-place policies and traffic or mobility patterns. Such real-time information is expected to grow awareness of healthcare organizations so that they can start taking preparation accordingly.



The company uses accumulated documents from around 35 million annual patient visits for the betterment of research. HCA Healthcare will provide numerical data from its chain of 185 hospitals and is also seeking groups with around 4000 hospitals to join the platform and share their respective data.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 29.1% in a year's time, narrower than its industry's decline of 33.6%.





The stock price performance looks better than other companies in the same space, such as Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ACHC, MEDNAX, Inc. MD and Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC, which have lost 42%, 61% and 55.9%, respectively.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.