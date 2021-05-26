HCA Healthcare, Google Cloud Partner To Accelerate Digital Transformation

(RTTNews) - HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) and Google Cloud have reached a multi-year strategic partnership that will help to create a secure and dynamic data analytics platform for HCA Healthcare. The partnership will enable the development of next generation operational models focused on actionable insights and improved workflows.

HCA Healthcare uses information from its 32 million annual encounters to identify opportunities to improve clinical care and support its 93,000 nurses and 47,000 active and affiliated physicians.

HCA expects the partnership with Google Cloud will empower physicians, nurses and others with workflow tools, analysis and alerts on their mobile devices to help clinicians respond quickly to changes in a patient's condition.

The partnership will also focus on impacting non-clinical support areas that may benefit from improved workflows through better use of data and insights, such as supply chain, human resources and physical plant operations, among others.

