HCA Healthcare forecasts lower-than-expected 2023 profit

January 27, 2023 — 07:15 am EST

Jan 27 (Reuters) - HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N on Friday forecast lower-than-expected profit for this year, citing impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and high inflation.

People usually delay non-urgent medical procedures, which provide high margins for hospitals, during weak macroeconomic conditions, like high inflation.

A prolonged COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a nationwide shortage of healthcare staff, which has kept hospital operators from resuming high-margin elective procedures at full pace.

The hospital operator forecast its 2023 adjusted profit in the range of $16.40 to $17.60 per share, lower than analysts' average expectation of $18.23, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Khushi.Mandowara@thomsonreuters.com

