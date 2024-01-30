News & Insights

US Markets
HCA

HCA Healthcare forecasts 2024 profit above Street estimates

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 30, 2024 — 07:49 am EST

Written by Sneha S K and Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Adds details on earnings and background throughout, shares in paragraph 1

Jan 30 (Reuters) - HCA Healthcare HCA.Non Tuesday forecast 2024 profit above Wall Street estimates as the largest U.S. for-profit hospital operator anticipated strong demand for medical procedures, sending its shares up 6% in premarket trading.

The hospital operator also posted better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter and authorized an additional share repurchase program for up to $6 billion.

The results were helped by strong demand for services across its facilities and service lines, which, coupled with improved cost trends, drove solid financial, CEO Sam Hazen said.

HCA's strong forecast and earnings follow health insurers such as UnitedHealth UNH.N and Humana HUM.N flagging increased utilization of medical services, especially among older adults seeking non-urgent surgical procedures like hip and knee replacements that were put off during the pandemic.

On an adjusted basis, HCA reported a profit of $5.93 per share, beating analysts' expectations of $5.06 per share, according to LSEG data.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company forecast a profit of $19.70 to $21.20 per share for the year, higher than the average analyst estimate of $19.51 per share.

(Reporting by Sneha S K and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Sneha.SK@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HCA
UNH
HUM
ELV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.