HCA HEALTHCARE Earnings Results: $HCA Reports Quarterly Earnings

HCA HEALTHCARE ($HCA) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported earnings of $6.45 per share, beating estimates of $5.82 by $0.63. The company also reported revenue of $18,321,000,000, missing estimates of $18,439,287,795 by $-118,287,795.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $HCA stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

HCA HEALTHCARE Insider Trading Activity

HCA HEALTHCARE insiders have traded $HCA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER BERRES (SVP & Chief Human Res. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,533 shares for an estimated $3,075,240 .

. PHILLIP G BILLINGTON (SVP-Internal Audit Services) sold 3,897 shares for an estimated $1,363,950

EROL R AKDAMAR (Group President) sold 2,900 shares for an estimated $1,023,700

KATHLEEN M WHALEN (SVP & Chief Ethics Officer) sold 1,474 shares for an estimated $527,677

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

HCA HEALTHCARE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 509 institutional investors add shares of HCA HEALTHCARE stock to their portfolio, and 601 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

HCA HEALTHCARE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HCA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

HCA HEALTHCARE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HCA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/28/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for HCA HEALTHCARE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HCA forecast page.

HCA HEALTHCARE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HCA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HCA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $400.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Gillmor from KeyBanc set a target price of $370.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Michael Wiederhorn from Oppenheimer set a target price of $400.0 on 10/28/2024

on 10/28/2024 Ann Hynes from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $425.0 on 10/28/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.