HCA Healthcare discloses leak of certain patient-related data

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 10, 2023 — 06:34 pm EDT

Written by Khushi Mandowara for Reuters ->

July 10 (Reuters) - Hospital operator HCA Healthcare HCA.N said on Monday certain patient-related information had been leaked to an online forum.

The leaked data did not include payment and clinical information, but included patient names and contact details, the company said.

The data theft appeared to be from an external storage used to automate the formatting of email messages, HCA said, adding that the company had reported the breach to law enforcement.

HCA said it does not expect the incident to materially impact its business, operations or financial results.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment to provide further details.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Khushi.Mandowara@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

