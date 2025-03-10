HCA Healthcare Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for HCA

In trading on Monday, shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $345.63, changing hands as high as $345.79 per share. HCA Healthcare Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HCA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HCA's low point in its 52 week range is $289.98 per share, with $417.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $345.93. The HCA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

