HCA Healthcare Boosts FY25 Outlook - Update

July 25, 2025 — 07:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) raised its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project earnings in a range of $25.50 to $27.00 per share and revenues between $74.00 and $76.00 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $24.05 to $25.85 per share and revenues between $72.80 and $75.80 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $25.41 per share on revenues of $74.74 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

HCA also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on September 30, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2025.

