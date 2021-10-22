HCA Healthcare Boosts FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, healthcare provider HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) raised its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $17.20 to $17.80 per share on revenues between $58.7 billion and $59.3 billion.

Previously, the company expected projects earnings in a range of $13.30 to $14.30 per share on revenues between $54.0 billion and $55.5 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $16.93 per share on revenues of $57.62 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on December 29, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 14, 2021.

