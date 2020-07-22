HCA Healthcare beats Q2 revenue estimates as patient volumes rebound

Adds details on the quarter, background

July 22 (Reuters) - HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N reported better-than-expected quarterly revenues on Wednesday, as the hospital operator saw a pickup in patient volumes and improving demand for elective surgeries helped by the easing of coronavirus-led restrictions.

The company also recorded an $822 million government stimulus income related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. [nASA00XJR]

The largest for-profit U.S. hospital operator said patient volumes across most service lines gradually improved in May and June from April lows, as states began to reopen and allow for non-emergent procedures.

However, HCA said its inpatient and outpatient surgeries fell 15.7% and 32.6%, respectively, on a same-facility basis.

HCA Healthcare has received at least $5.3 billion in loans and grants from the federal government, but the company had said that what it received represents only a fraction of expected lost revenue and expenses due to the pandemic. (https://reut.rs/3hngAWP)

Net income attributable to HCA rose to $1.079 billion, or $3.16 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $783 million, or $2.25 per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell 12.2% to $11.07 billion, beating estimates of $10.09 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Amy Caren Daniel)

