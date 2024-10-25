News & Insights

HCA Healthcare backs FY24 adjusted EPS view $21.60-$22.80, consensus $22.62

October 25, 2024 — 07:43 am EDT

Backs FY24 revenue view $69.75B-$71.75B, consensus $70.91B. The company said, “Today, the Company reaffirmed its 2024 estimated guidance ranges. Given the ongoing impact of the two major hurricanes on the remainder of the year, the Company estimates that results are likely to be in the lower half of the ranges provided. Capital expenditures for 2024, excluding acquisitions, are now estimated to be approximately $5 billion.”

