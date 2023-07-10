News & Insights

HCA Healthcare Announces Data Security Incident

July 10, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

(RTTNews) - HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) discovered that a list of certain information with respect to some of its patients was made available by an unknown and unauthorized party on an online forum.

The company has confirmed that the list contains information used for email messages, such as reminders that patients may wish to schedule an appointment and education on healthcare programs and services.

The company said that the list does not include sensitive information, such as passwords, driver's license or social security numbers.

The company does not believe the incident will materially impact its business, operations or financial results.

The company has not identified evidence of any malicious activity on HCA Healthcare networks or systems related to this incident. The company disabled user access to the storage location as an immediate containment measure and plans to contact any impacted patients to provide additional information and support, and will offer credit monitoring and identity protection services, where appropriate, HCA Healthcare said.

