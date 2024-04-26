HCA (HCA) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, HCA Healthcare (HCA) reported revenue of $17.34 billion, up 11.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.36, compared to $4.93 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.84 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.01, the EPS surprise was +6.99%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how HCA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue per Equivalent Admission : $17,666 compared to the $17,449.01 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $17,666 compared to the $17,449.01 average estimate based on four analysts. Equivalent Admissions : 981.52 million compared to the 964.89 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 981.52 million compared to the 964.89 million average estimate based on four analysts. Equivalent Patient Days : 4,867.79 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4,758.83 thousand.

: 4,867.79 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4,758.83 thousand. Number of hospitals : 188 compared to the 187 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 188 compared to the 187 average estimate based on three analysts. Licensed Beds at End of Period : 49,724 versus 49,285 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 49,724 versus 49,285 estimated by two analysts on average. Same Facility - Equivalent Admissions : 960.77 thousand versus 949.98 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 960.77 thousand versus 949.98 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Average Length of Stay : 5 versus 5 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 5 versus 5 estimated by two analysts on average. Number of freestanding outpatient surgery centers : 121 versus 124 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 121 versus 124 estimated by two analysts on average. Patient Days : 2,781.6 Days versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,708.5 Days.

: 2,781.6 Days versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,708.5 Days. Admissions: 560.87 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 548.95 million.

Shares of HCA have returned -5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.