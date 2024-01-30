HCA (HCA) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, HCA Healthcare (HCA) reported revenue of $17.3 billion, up 11.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.90, compared to $4.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.55 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.05, the EPS surprise was +16.83%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how HCA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue per Equivalent Admission : $17,755 versus $17,197.66 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $17,755 versus $17,197.66 estimated by four analysts on average. Equivalent Admissions : 974.56 million versus 966.53 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 974.56 million versus 966.53 million estimated by four analysts on average. Number of hospitals : 186 compared to the 183 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 186 compared to the 183 average estimate based on three analysts. Equivalent Patient Days : 4,786.2 thousand versus 4,717.14 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 4,786.2 thousand versus 4,717.14 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Admissions : 544.55 million versus 543.26 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 544.55 million versus 543.26 million estimated by two analysts on average. Average Length of Stay : 5 compared to the 5 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 5 compared to the 5 average estimate based on two analysts. Licensed Beds at End of Period : 49,588 versus 49,292 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 49,588 versus 49,292 estimated by two analysts on average. Same Facility - Equivalent Admissions : 959.37 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 960.06 thousand.

: 959.37 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 960.06 thousand. Same Facility - Revenue per Equivalent Admission : $17,672 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $16,702.68.

: $17,672 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $16,702.68. Patient Days : 2,674.33 Days versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,613.57 Days.

: 2,674.33 Days versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,613.57 Days. Number of freestanding outpatient surgery centers: 124 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 126.

Shares of HCA have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

