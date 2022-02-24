HCA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $238.11, changing hands as low as $234.68 per share. HCA Healthcare Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HCA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HCA's low point in its 52 week range is $171.92 per share, with $269.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $239.89. The HCA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

