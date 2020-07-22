HCA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $121.15, changing hands as high as $122.66 per share. HCA Healthcare Inc shares are currently trading up about 11.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HCA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HCA's low point in its 52 week range is $58.38 per share, with $151.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $122.89. The HCA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.