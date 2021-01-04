HC2 Holdings (HCHC) to Divest Beyond6 to Mercuria Investments

HC2 Holdings, Inc. HCHC announced, on Dec 31, 2020, to have agreed to divest its clean energy subsidiary, Beyond6, Inc. The buyer to the transaction is Mercuria Investments US, Inc. and the divestment price has been fixed at $169 million.



It is worth noting here that shares of HC2 Holdings decreased 3.3% on Dec 31, 2020, ending the trading session at $3.26.



Mercuria is well-known globally as a trader in dry bulk commodities and physical energy products, including refined petroleum products, crude oil, environmental products, petrochemicals, iron ore, natural gas, coal and others. It operates in more than 50 countries.

Inside the Headlines

As noted, Beyond6 is a specialist in providing various energy solutions, mainly those related to decarbonization. It owns and operates multiple CNG stations for use by customers in the transportation industry as well as provides various decarbonization services.



HC2 Holdings owns a 61% stake in Beyond6. The company anticipates receiving cash of $65 million upon completion of the divestment. This amount, however, is subject to necessary closing adjustments.



The divestment has been approved by HC2 Holdings’ board of directors and will likely be completed in first-quarter 2021, after receipt of regulatory approvals and fulfillment of customary closing conditions.



The company noted that this divestment is in sync with its plans to strengthen its capital structure and growth opportunities. Proceeds will help strengthen financial flexibility and lowering debts.



Beyond6 comprises HC2 Holdings’ Clean Energy segment. Its revenues were $10.3 million in the third quarter and $31 million in the first nine months of 2020, representing increases from $8.7 million and $19.3 million, respectively, generated in the year-ago comparable period.

Zacks Rank, Earnings Estimate and Price Trend

HC2 Holdings presently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). It is poised to gain from efforts to strengthen the balance sheet, lower corporate expenses and enhance growth opportunities. However, the pandemic-related woes and competition are concerning. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



In the past three months, the company’s shares have gained 24.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 18.7%.









The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s bottom line is pegged at a loss of 20 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2020 and a loss of $2.08 for 2021. Notably, the 60-day-ago consensus estimate was pegged at a loss of 30 cents for the fourth quarter and a loss of $2.16 for 2021.

HC2 Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

HC2 Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HC2 Holdings, Inc. Quote

Three other companies (from the same industry) that divested assets in the past few quarters are Danaher Corporation DHR, 3M Company MMM and General Electric Company GE.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.



Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



3M Company (MMM): Free Stock Analysis Report



General Electric Company (GE): Free Stock Analysis Report



HC2 Holdings, Inc. (HCHC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.