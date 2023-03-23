HC Wainwright & Co. Upgrades ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC)

On March 23, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded their outlook for ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 203.57% Upside

As of March 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for ORIC Pharmaceuticals is $14.02. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 203.57% from its latest reported closing price of $4.62.

The projected annual revenue for ORIC Pharmaceuticals is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.29.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Column Group holds 3,568K shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 3,418K shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alkeon Capital Management holds 2,399K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,107K shares, representing an increase of 12.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORIC by 150.23% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 1,903K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,884K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,529K shares, representing an increase of 18.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORIC by 112.23% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in ORIC Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 47 owner(s) or 29.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORIC is 0.26%, an increase of 115.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.04% to 34,620K shares. The put/call ratio of ORIC is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ORIC Pharmaceuticalsis a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients' lives by Overcoming Resistance In Cancer. ORIC's lead product candidate, ORIC-101, is a potent and selective small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across a variety of solid tumors. ORIC-101 is currently in two separate Phase 1b trials in combination with (1) Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel) in advanced or metastatic solid tumors and (2) Xtandi (enzalutamide) in metastatic prostate cancer. ORIC's other product candidates include (1) ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, a key node in the adenosine pathway believed to play a central role in resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens, (2) ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) via the EED subunit, being developed for prostate cancer, and (3) ORIC-114, a brain penetrant inhibitor designed to selectively target EGFR and HER2 with high potency against exon 20 insertion mutations, being developed across multiple genetically defined cancers. Beyond these four product candidates, ORIC is also developing multiple precision medicines targeting other hallmark cancer resistance mechanisms. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California.

