HC Wainwright & Co. Upgrades Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded their outlook for Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 809.85% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Onconova Therapeutics is $6.46. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 809.85% from its latest reported closing price of $0.71.

The projected annual revenue for Onconova Therapeutics is $0MM, a decrease of 1.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.31.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Virtu Financial holds 17K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 38.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTX by 24.32% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group holds 623K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 623K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTX by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Group One Trading holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 5.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTX by 0.46% over the last quarter.

State Street holds 53K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley holds 11K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Onconova Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 7.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONTX is 0.00%, a decrease of 60.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.61% to 1,718K shares. The put/call ratio of ONTX is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

Onconova Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Onconova Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The Company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation.

