HC Wainwright & Co. Upgrades Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded their outlook for Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 166.09% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Akebia Therapeutics is 3.06. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 166.09% from its latest reported closing price of 1.15.

The projected annual revenue for Akebia Therapeutics is 203MM, an increase of 1.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akebia Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 6.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKBA is 0.16%, an increase of 63.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.37% to 52,035K shares. The put/call ratio of AKBA is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Satter Management Co. holds 16,205K shares representing 8.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 7,460K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,483K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKBA by 52.61% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 4,698K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,967K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,411K shares, representing an increase of 39.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKBA by 47.58% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,331K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,338K shares, representing an increase of 29.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKBA by 152.68% over the last quarter.

Akebia Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. The Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

