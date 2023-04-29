HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Zynex (ZYXI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.15% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zynex is 22.44. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 96.15% from its latest reported closing price of 11.44.

The projected annual revenue for Zynex is 201MM, an increase of 18.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 289 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zynex. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 5.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZYXI is 0.06%, an increase of 49.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.76% to 11,896K shares. The put/call ratio of ZYXI is 6.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,610K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,660K shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZYXI by 35.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 733K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 495K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 508K shares, representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZYXI by 35.37% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 429K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 425K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZYXI by 43.25% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 314K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 155K shares, representing an increase of 50.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZYXI by 182.30% over the last quarter.

Zynex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zynex, founded in 1996, markets and sells its own design of electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation; and the company's proprietary NeuroMove device designed to help recovery of stroke and spinal cord injury patients. Zynex also has a blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

