HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Zynex (ZYXI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 92.95% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zynex is $22.44. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 92.95% from its latest reported closing price of $11.63.

The projected annual revenue for Zynex is $201MM, an increase of 27.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.61.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 20K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 43.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZYXI by 156.96% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 61.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZYXI by 23.38% over the last quarter.

TISBX - TIAA-CREF Small-Cap Blend Index Fund Institutional Class holds 28K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing a decrease of 12.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZYXI by 6.38% over the last quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gladius Capital Management holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 56.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZYXI by 99.84% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 286 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zynex. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 4.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZYXI is 0.07%, an increase of 53.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.10% to 11,821K shares. The put/call ratio of ZYXI is 11.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

Zynex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zynex, founded in 1996, markets and sells its own design of electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation; and the company's proprietary NeuroMove device designed to help recovery of stroke and spinal cord injury patients. Zynex also has a blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers.

