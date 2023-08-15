HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Zymeworks BC (ZYME) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Zymeworks BC (NYSE:ZYME) with a Neutral recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 91.61% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zymeworks BC is 14.35. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 91.61% from its latest reported closing price of 7.49.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Zymeworks BC is 82MM, a decrease of 81.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.56.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zymeworks BC. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 68.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZYME is 0.00%, a decrease of 99.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 91.55% to 169K shares. The put/call ratio of ZYME is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Norges Bank holds 169K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Zymeworks BC Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Zymeworks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks' suite of therapeutic platforms and its fully integrated drug development engine enable precise engineering of highly differentiated product candidates. Zymeworks' lead clinical candidate, zanidatamab (ZW25), is a novel Azymetric™ bispecific antibody which has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA and is currently enrolling in a pivotal clinical trial for refractory HER2-amplified biliary tract cancer (HERIZON-BTC-01) as well as several Phase 2 clinical trials for HER2-expressing gastroesophageal and breast cancers. Zymeworks' second clinical candidate, ZW49, is a novel bispecific HER2-targeting antibody-drug conjugate currently in Phase 1 clinical development and combines the unique design and antibody framework of zanidatamab with Zymeworks' proprietary ZymeLink™ linker and cytotoxin. Zymeworks is also advancing a deep preclinical pipeline in oncology (including immuno-oncology agents) and other therapeutic areas. In addition, its therapeutic platforms are being leveraged through strategic partnerships with nine biopharmaceutical companies.
Additional reading:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION LIMITED POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Zymeworks Announce Exclusive License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Zanidatamab, a HER2-Targeted Bispecific Antibody Jazz to obtain exclusive development and commercialization rights in key markets including the U.S.,
- Zymeworks To Host Conference Call on Exclusive Licensing Agreement of Zanidatamab
- Notice of Alteration.
- Notice of Articles.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.