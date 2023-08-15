HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Zymeworks BC (ZYME) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Zymeworks BC (NYSE:ZYME) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 91.61% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zymeworks BC is 14.35. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 91.61% from its latest reported closing price of 7.49.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Zymeworks BC is 82MM, a decrease of 81.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zymeworks BC. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 68.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZYME is 0.00%, a decrease of 99.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 91.55% to 169K shares. The put/call ratio of ZYME is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 169K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Zymeworks BC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zymeworks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks' suite of therapeutic platforms and its fully integrated drug development engine enable precise engineering of highly differentiated product candidates. Zymeworks' lead clinical candidate, zanidatamab (ZW25), is a novel Azymetric™ bispecific antibody which has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA and is currently enrolling in a pivotal clinical trial for refractory HER2-amplified biliary tract cancer (HERIZON-BTC-01) as well as several Phase 2 clinical trials for HER2-expressing gastroesophageal and breast cancers. Zymeworks' second clinical candidate, ZW49, is a novel bispecific HER2-targeting antibody-drug conjugate currently in Phase 1 clinical development and combines the unique design and antibody framework of zanidatamab with Zymeworks' proprietary ZymeLink™ linker and cytotoxin. Zymeworks is also advancing a deep preclinical pipeline in oncology (including immuno-oncology agents) and other therapeutic areas. In addition, its therapeutic platforms are being leveraged through strategic partnerships with nine biopharmaceutical companies.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.