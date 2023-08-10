HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 100.57% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals is 51.31. The forecasts range from a low of 37.37 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 100.57% from its latest reported closing price of 25.58.
The projected annual revenue for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.40.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 3.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZNTL is 0.17%, an increase of 5.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.77% to 78,036K shares. The put/call ratio of ZNTL is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Matrix Capital Management Company holds 9,200K shares representing 13.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,811K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,731K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZNTL by 18.52% over the last quarter.
Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,360K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,618K shares, representing a decrease of 7.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZNTL by 21.62% over the last quarter.
Eventide Asset Management holds 3,227K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,157K shares, representing an increase of 33.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZNTL by 18.90% over the last quarter.
ETAHX - Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund Shares holds 3,227K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,157K shares, representing an increase of 33.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZNTL by 29.70% over the last quarter.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. The Company is developing a broad pipeline of potentially best-in-class oncology candidates, all internally discovered, which include ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for ER+/HER2- breast cancer, ZN-c3, a WEE1 inhibitor for advanced solid tumors, ZN-d5, a BCL-2 inhibitor for hematologic malignancies, and ZN-e4, an EGFR inhibitor for non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC). Zentalis has licensed ZN-c5, ZN-c3 and ZN-d5 to its majority-owned joint venture, Zentera Therapeutics, to develop and commercialize these candidates in China. Zentalis has operations in both New York and San Diego.
