HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Yatra Online (YTRA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 89.77% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Yatra Online is 4.08. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 89.77% from its latest reported closing price of 2.15.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Yatra Online is 65MM, a decrease of 98.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yatra Online. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 9.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YTRA is 0.72%, a decrease of 12.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.09% to 26,954K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mak Capital One holds 12,170K shares representing 19.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Altai Capital Management holds 4,778K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acuitas Investments holds 2,157K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,787K shares, representing an increase of 17.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YTRA by 41.40% over the last quarter.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates holds 1,875K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,188K shares, representing a decrease of 16.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YTRA by 25.85% over the last quarter.

Millrace Asset Group holds 1,558K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,571K shares, representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YTRA by 22.69% over the last quarter.

Yatra Online Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Yatra Online, Inc. is the parent company of Yatra Online Pvt. Ltd. which is based in Gurugram, India and is India's leading Corporate Travel services provider with over 700+ Corporate customers and one of India's leading online travel companies and operates the website https://www.yatra.com/. The company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. As a leading platform of accommodation options, Yatra provides real-time bookings for more than 102,000 hotels in India and over 1,500,000 hotels around the world.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.