HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Yatra Online (YTRA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.33% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Yatra Online is 3.74. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 83.33% from its latest reported closing price of 2.04.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Yatra Online is 65MM, a decrease of 97.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yatra Online. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YTRA is 0.82%, a decrease of 3.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.46% to 27,530K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mak Capital One holds 12,170K shares representing 20.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Altai Capital Management holds 4,778K shares representing 7.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates holds 2,188K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acuitas Investments holds 1,787K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,855K shares, representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YTRA by 93,251.00% over the last quarter.

Millrace Asset Group holds 1,571K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,680K shares, representing a decrease of 6.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YTRA by 89,590.20% over the last quarter.

Yatra Online Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Yatra Online, Inc. is the parent company of Yatra Online Pvt. Ltd. which is based in Gurugram, India and is India's leading Corporate Travel services provider with over 700+ Corporate customers and one of India's leading online travel companies and operates the website https://www.yatra.com/. The company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. As a leading platform of accommodation options, Yatra provides real-time bookings for more than 102,000 hotels in India and over 1,500,000 hotels around the world.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.