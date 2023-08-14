HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMAB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Y-Mabs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 136.29% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Y-Mabs Therapeutics is 13.11. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 136.29% from its latest reported closing price of 5.55.
The projected annual revenue for Y-Mabs Therapeutics is 74MM, a decrease of 12.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.79.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 227 funds or institutions reporting positions in Y-Mabs Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YMAB is 0.03%, an increase of 3.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.06% to 20,780K shares. The put/call ratio of YMAB is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Sofinnova Investments holds 2,194K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Polar Capital Holdings holds 2,103K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,992K shares, representing an increase of 5.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YMAB by 35.42% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,159K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 833K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 891K shares, representing a decrease of 6.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YMAB by 0.28% over the last quarter.
D. E. Shaw holds 791K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 469K shares, representing an increase of 40.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YMAB by 67.84% over the last quarter.
Y-Mabs Therapeutics Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Y-mAbs is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The Company has a broad and advanced product pipeline, including one FDA approved product, DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk), which targets tumors that express GD2, and one pivotal-stage product candidate, omburtamab, which targets tumors that express B7-H3.
