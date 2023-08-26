HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates XWELL (XWEL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 25, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 397.56% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for XWELL is 1.02. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $1.05. The average price target represents an increase of 397.56% from its latest reported closing price of 0.20.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for XWELL is 57MM, an increase of 68.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in XWELL. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 23.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XWEL is 0.00%, a decrease of 70.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.20% to 8,848K shares. The put/call ratio of XWEL is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,135K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,494K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 983K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,042K shares, representing a decrease of 5.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XWEL by 52.48% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 535K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 544K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XWEL by 39.65% over the last quarter.

Integrated Wealth Concepts holds 207K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XWELL Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

XpresSpa Group, Inc. is a leading global health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group's core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 45 locations in 23 airports globally. Through its XpresTest, Inc. subsidiary, the Company provides COVID-19 screening and testing under the XpresCheck™ brand at eight locations in six airports: Denver International Airport, JFK International Airport, Boston Logan International Airport (2), Newark Liberty International Airport (2), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, and Salt Lake City International Airport.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.