HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates XWELL (XWEL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 320.45% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for XWELL is 1.02. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $1.05. The average price target represents an increase of 320.45% from its latest reported closing price of 0.24.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for XWELL is 57MM, an increase of 1.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in XWELL. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 2,700.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XWEL is 0.00%, an increase of 452.36%. The put/call ratio of XWEL is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,135K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,494K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,492K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XWEL by 54.22% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,042K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 544K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 546K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XWEL by 6.13% over the last quarter.

Integrated Wealth Concepts holds 207K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XWELL Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

XpresSpa Group, Inc. is a leading global health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group's core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 45 locations in 23 airports globally. Through its XpresTest, Inc. subsidiary, the Company provides COVID-19 screening and testing under the XpresCheck™ brand at eight locations in six airports: Denver International Airport, JFK International Airport, Boston Logan International Airport (2), Newark Liberty International Airport (2), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, and Salt Lake City International Airport.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.