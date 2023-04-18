HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates XWELL (XWEL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 202.94% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for XWELL is $1.02. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $1.05. The average price target represents an increase of 202.94% from its latest reported closing price of $0.34.

The projected annual revenue for XWELL is $57MM, an increase of 1.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.21.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Two Sigma Investments holds 21K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares, representing a decrease of 549.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XWEL by 93.27% over the last quarter.

FZIPX - Fidelity ZERO Extended Market Index Fund holds 24K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VITNX - Vanguard Institutional Total Stock Market Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 62K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bell Bank holds 268K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 1,936K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,924K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XWEL by 99.96% over the last quarter.

XWELL Background Information

XpresSpa Group, Inc. is a leading global health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group's core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 45 locations in 23 airports globally. Through its XpresTest, Inc. subsidiary, the Company provides COVID-19 screening and testing under the XpresCheck™ brand at eight locations in six airports: Denver International Airport, JFK International Airport, Boston Logan International Airport (2), Newark Liberty International Airport (2), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, and Salt Lake City International Airport.

