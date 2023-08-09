HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Xeris Biopharma Holdings (XERS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Xeris Biopharma Holdings (NASDAQ:XERS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.67% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xeris Biopharma Holdings is 5.10. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 97.67% from its latest reported closing price of 2.58.

The projected annual revenue for Xeris Biopharma Holdings is 155MM, an increase of 15.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 187 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xeris Biopharma Holdings. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 7.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XERS is 0.17%, an increase of 13.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.48% to 53,083K shares. The put/call ratio of XERS is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stonepine Capital Management holds 8,640K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,195K shares, representing a decrease of 29.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XERS by 24.59% over the last quarter.

Caxton holds 6,039K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,107K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,882K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,083K shares, representing a decrease of 6.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XERS by 19.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,531K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,433K shares, representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XERS by 17.99% over the last quarter.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company delivering innovative solutions to simplify the experience of administering important therapies that people rely on every day around the world.

