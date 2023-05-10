HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Xeris Biopharma Holdings (XERS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Xeris Biopharma Holdings (NASDAQ:XERS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.06% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xeris Biopharma Holdings is 5.10. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 74.06% from its latest reported closing price of 2.93.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Xeris Biopharma Holdings is 155MM, an increase of 28.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 201 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xeris Biopharma Holdings. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XERS is 0.15%, a decrease of 3.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.21% to 57,988K shares. The put/call ratio of XERS is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stonepine Capital Management holds 11,195K shares representing 8.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,928K shares, representing a decrease of 15.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XERS by 30.91% over the last quarter.

Caxton holds 6,039K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,107K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 3,247K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,083K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,951K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XERS by 19.36% over the last quarter.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company delivering innovative solutions to simplify the experience of administering important therapies that people rely on every day around the world.

See all Xeris Biopharma Holdings regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.