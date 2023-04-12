HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 781.21% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xenetic Biosciences is $4.08. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 781.21% from its latest reported closing price of $0.46.

The projected annual revenue for Xenetic Biosciences is $1MM, a decrease of 16.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 7.77%.

Ergoteles holds 19K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company.

Steward Partners Investment Advisory holds 19K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 6.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XBIO by 16.14% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 40K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xenetic Biosciences. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XBIO is 0.00%, a decrease of 88.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.47% to 696K shares. The put/call ratio of XBIO is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

Xenetic Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART™, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient- and tumor-specific neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient's malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART™ has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

