HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 265.50% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for X4 Pharmaceuticals is 3.84. The forecasts range from a low of 2.63 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 265.50% from its latest reported closing price of 1.05.

The projected annual revenue for X4 Pharmaceuticals is 1MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in X4 Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 23.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XFOR is 0.07%, an increase of 15.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.98% to 63,085K shares. The put/call ratio of XFOR is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 12,203K shares representing 7.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 11,737K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 5,818K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 4,545K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company.

Axa holds 4,396K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,362K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XFOR by 46.96% over the last quarter.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

X4 Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company and a leader in the discovery and development of novel therapies for the treatment of diseases resulting from dysfunction of the CXCR4 pathway, with a focus on rare diseases and those with limited treatment options. The company's lead candidate, mavorixafor, is a first-in-class, small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4 being developed as a once-daily oral therapy. X4 believes that inhibition of the CXCR4 receptor creates the potential for mavorixafor to provide therapeutic benefit across a wide variety of diseases, including primary immunodeficiencies and certain types of cancer. The efficacy and safety of mavorixafor, dosed once daily, is currently being evaluated in a global Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with WHIM syndrome, and in two Phase 1b clinical trials - in combination with ibrutinib in patients with Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia, and as monotherapy in patients with severe congenital neutropenia (SCN). X4 is continuing to leverage its insights into CXCR4 biology at its corporate headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts and at its research facility in Vienna, Austria, and is developing additional product candidates.

