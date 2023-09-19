HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Werewolf Therapeutics (HOWL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 410.00% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Werewolf Therapeutics is 12.44. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 410.00% from its latest reported closing price of 2.44.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Werewolf Therapeutics is 24MM, a decrease of 4.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Werewolf Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOWL is 0.83%, an increase of 21.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.42% to 24,140K shares. The put/call ratio of HOWL is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 6,145K shares representing 17.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mpm Asset Management holds 4,284K shares representing 12.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MPM Oncology Impact Management holds 2,388K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PFM Health Sciences holds 2,304K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,217K shares, representing an increase of 3.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOWL by 7.15% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 1,935K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Werewolf Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company is leveraging its proprietary PREDATOR™ platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Its INDUKINE™ molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. Its most advanced product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2), and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules for the treatment of solid tumors.The company is continuing preclinical studies for both WTX-124 and WTX-330 and expect to advance each candidate in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.