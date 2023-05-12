HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Werewolf Therapeutics (HOWL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 364.50% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Werewolf Therapeutics is 12.91. The forecasts range from a low of 8.38 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 364.50% from its latest reported closing price of 2.78.

The projected annual revenue for Werewolf Therapeutics is 24MM, an increase of 13.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Werewolf Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 21.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOWL is 0.63%, a decrease of 3.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.39% to 20,960K shares. The put/call ratio of HOWL is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 4,292K shares representing 12.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mpm Asset Management holds 4,284K shares representing 12.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MPM Oncology Impact Management holds 2,388K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 1,835K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 967K shares, representing an increase of 47.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOWL by 25.33% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,534K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 99.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOWL by 19,874.40% over the last quarter.

Werewolf Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company is leveraging its proprietary PREDATOR™ platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Its INDUKINE™ molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. Its most advanced product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2), and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules for the treatment of solid tumors.The company is continuing preclinical studies for both WTX-124 and WTX-330 and expect to advance each candidate in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

