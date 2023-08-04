HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.71% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wave Life Sciences is 7.78. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 53.71% from its latest reported closing price of 5.06.

The projected annual revenue for Wave Life Sciences is 10MM, a decrease of 73.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wave Life Sciences. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WVE is 0.36%, a decrease of 23.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.11% to 74,015K shares. The put/call ratio of WVE is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 17,202K shares representing 17.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

M28 Capital Management holds 6,950K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,903K shares, representing an increase of 15.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WVE by 13.62% over the last quarter.

Maverick Capital holds 6,597K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,098K shares, representing a decrease of 7.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WVE by 38.55% over the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 6,000K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 4,619K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,527K shares, representing a decrease of 19.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WVE by 51.53% over the last quarter.

Wave Life Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wave Life Sciences is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases. Wave aspires to develop best-in-class medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities using PRISM, the company's proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables the precise design, optimization and production of stereopure oligonucleotides. Driven by a resolute sense of urgency, the Wave team is targeting a broad range of genetically defined diseases so that patients and families may realize a brighter future.

