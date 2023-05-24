HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 129.47% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wave Life Sciences is 8.74. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 129.47% from its latest reported closing price of 3.81.

The projected annual revenue for Wave Life Sciences is 10MM, a decrease of 35.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wave Life Sciences. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WVE is 0.37%, a decrease of 21.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.75% to 74,780K shares. The put/call ratio of WVE is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 17,202K shares representing 17.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

M28 Capital Management holds 6,950K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,903K shares, representing an increase of 15.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WVE by 13.62% over the last quarter.

Maverick Capital holds 6,597K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,098K shares, representing a decrease of 7.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WVE by 38.55% over the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 6,000K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 4,619K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,527K shares, representing a decrease of 19.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WVE by 51.53% over the last quarter.

Wave Life Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wave Life Sciences is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases. Wave aspires to develop best-in-class medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities using PRISM, the company's proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables the precise design, optimization and production of stereopure oligonucleotides. Driven by a resolute sense of urgency, the Wave team is targeting a broad range of genetically defined diseases so that patients and families may realize a brighter future.

