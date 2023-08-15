HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 974.87% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for VYNE Therapeutics is 64.60. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 974.87% from its latest reported closing price of 6.01.

The projected annual revenue for VYNE Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in VYNE Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 69.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VYNE is 0.00%, a decrease of 92.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 94.62% to 297K shares. The put/call ratio of VYNE is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 739K shares representing 22.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 738K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VYNE by 35.11% over the last quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Investors holds 95K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LMBAX - QS U.S. Small Capitalization Equity Fund holds 94K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 76K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing a decrease of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VYNE by 36.90% over the last quarter.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors holds 41K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VYNE Therapeutics Background Information

VYNE's mission is to improve the lives of patients by developing proprietary, innovative and differentiated therapies in dermatology and beyond.

