HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,348.43% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for VYNE Therapeutics is $64.60. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1,348.43% from its latest reported closing price of $4.46.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for VYNE Therapeutics is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.83.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LPL Financial holds 17K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VYNE by 43.71% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 135K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 89K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VYNE by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 2K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

State Street holds 210K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in VYNE Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VYNE is 0.01%, a decrease of 19.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.92% to 7,996K shares. The put/call ratio of VYNE is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

VYNE Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VYNE's mission is to improve the lives of patients by developing proprietary, innovative and differentiated therapies in dermatology and beyond.

See all VYNE Therapeutics regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.