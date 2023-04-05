HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Vista Gold (VGZ) Buy Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Vista Gold with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 242.79% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vista Gold is $2.30. The forecasts range from a low of $2.27 to a high of $2.36. The average price target represents an increase of 242.79% from its latest reported closing price of $0.67.

The projected annual revenue for Vista Gold is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Loews holds 3,424K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley holds 42K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VGZ by 21.25% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 57K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing a decrease of 44.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VGZ by 35.79% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 62K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EPGFX - EuroPac Gold Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,681K shares, representing a decrease of 56,980.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VGZ by 99.83% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vista Gold. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VGZ is 0.01%, a decrease of 87.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.45% to 35,538K shares. The put/call ratio of VGZ is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

Vista Gold Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Company is a gold project developer. The Company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project in the Tier-1 mining jurisdiction of Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest undeveloped gold project in Australia and if developed as presently designed, would potentially be Australia's 6th largest gold producer on an annual basis.

