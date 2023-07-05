HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 5, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 993.91% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Viracta Therapeutics is 15.10. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 993.91% from its latest reported closing price of 1.38.

The projected annual revenue for Viracta Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viracta Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 15.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIRX is 0.01%, a decrease of 38.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 12,443K shares. The put/call ratio of VIRX is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 3,615K shares representing 9.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,557K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,554K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIRX by 10.82% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 1,487K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,331K shares, representing an increase of 10.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIRX by 27.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 814K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 698K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viracta Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The Company's proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, is currently being evaluated in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas. Viracta is pursuing application of this inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma, and other virus-related cancers.

