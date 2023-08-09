HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Vigil Neuroscience (VIGL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 230.73% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vigil Neuroscience is 20.11. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 230.73% from its latest reported closing price of 6.08.

The projected annual revenue for Vigil Neuroscience is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vigil Neuroscience. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 15.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIGL is 0.68%, an increase of 49.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.74% to 25,182K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 5,837K shares representing 16.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northpond Ventures holds 4,214K shares representing 11.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 2,243K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,162K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,164K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIGL by 26.34% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 2,052K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

