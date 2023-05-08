HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Veru (VERU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 508.96% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Veru is 8.16. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 508.96% from its latest reported closing price of 1.34.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Veru is 40MM, an increase of 45.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 256 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veru. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 8.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VERU is 0.02%, a decrease of 70.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.99% to 47,845K shares. The put/call ratio of VERU is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. holds 10,216K shares representing 11.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,781K shares, representing an increase of 62.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERU by 18.57% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 7,858K shares representing 8.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,893K shares, representing an increase of 50.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERU by 10.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,924K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 1,610K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,521K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,425K shares, representing an increase of 6.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERU by 55.69% over the last quarter.

Veru Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Veru Inc. is an oncology biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. The Veru prostate cancer pipeline includes VERU-111, VERU-100, and Zuclomiphene citrate. VERU-111 is an oral, first-in-class, new chemical entity that targets, crosslinks, and disrupts alpha and beta tubulin subunits of microtubules for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor resistant prostate cancer. VERU-100 is a novel, proprietary peptide formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer. Zuclomiphene citrate is an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT in men with advanced prostate cancer. The Veru breast cancer pipeline includes enobosarm for AR+/ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer and VERU-111 for taxane resistant metastatic triple negative breast cancer. Enobosarm is an oral, first-in-class, new chemical entity, selective androgen receptor agonist that targets and activates the androgen receptor in AR+/ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer without unwanted masculinizing side effects. VERU-111 is also being advanced into a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who are at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome.

See all Veru regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.