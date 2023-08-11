HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Vertex Energy (VTNR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 101.58% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vertex Energy is 10.20. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 101.58% from its latest reported closing price of 5.06.

The projected annual revenue for Vertex Energy is 3,943MM, an increase of 26.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 284 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertex Energy. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTNR is 0.43%, an increase of 220.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.63% to 39,977K shares. The put/call ratio of VTNR is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XOP - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 3,387K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,193K shares, representing a decrease of 141.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTNR by 10.00% over the last quarter.

Trellus Management Company holds 2,121K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,970K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,808K shares, representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTNR by 60.25% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,390K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 451K shares, representing an increase of 67.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTNR by 369.80% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,303K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares, representing an increase of 84.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTNR by 971.89% over the last quarter.

Vertex Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vertex Energy Inc. is a middle market consolidator, refiner and re-refiner of distressed petroleum streams, such as used oil, transmix, fuel oils and off-specification commercial chemical products.

