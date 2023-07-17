HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 82.96% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Verrica Pharmaceuticals is 12.24. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 82.96% from its latest reported closing price of 6.69.
The projected annual revenue for Verrica Pharmaceuticals is 5MM, a decrease of 43.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.93.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verrica Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 21.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRCA is 0.04%, an increase of 54.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.53% to 13,265K shares. The put/call ratio of VRCA is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Perceptive Advisors holds 5,039K shares representing 12.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Avoro Capital Advisors holds 2,650K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company.
FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 1,452K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,598K shares, representing a decrease of 10.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRCA by 133.19% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 815K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 267K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 176K shares, representing an increase of 33.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRCA by 237.67% over the last quarter.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions. Verrica's late-stage product candidate, VP-102, is in development to treat molluscum contagiosum (molluscum), common warts and external genital warts, three of the largest unmet needs in medical dermatology. Verrica is also developing VP-103, its second cantharidin-based product candidate, for the treatment of plantar warts. The Company has also entered a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize LTX-315 for dermatologic oncology conditions.
