HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Verona Pharma (VRNA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.73% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Verona Pharma is $31.77. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 54.73% from its latest reported closing price of $20.53.

The projected annual revenue for Verona Pharma is $22MM, an increase of 4,681.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.97.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

China Universal Asset Management Co. holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Two Sigma Investments holds 525K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 361K shares, representing an increase of 31.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRNA by 243.62% over the last quarter.

Quantbot Technologies holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Fmr holds 2,174K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 413K shares, representing an increase of 80.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRNA by 1,180.78% over the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 38K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing a decrease of 23.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRNA by 91.98% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verona Pharma. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 41.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRNA is 1.12%, an increase of 31.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.13% to 56,751K shares. The put/call ratio of VRNA is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

Verona Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. If successfully developed and approved, Verona Pharma's product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. The Company is evaluating nebulized ensifentrine in its Phase 3 clinical program ENHANCE ('Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy') for COPD maintenance treatment. The Company raised gross proceeds of $200 million through a private placement in July 2020 and expects the funds to support its operations and Phase 3 clinical program into 2023. Two additional formulations of ensifentrine are currently in Phase 2 development for the treatment of COPD: dry powder inhaler ('DPI') and pressurized metered-dose inhaler ('pMDI'). Ensifentrine is being evaluated in a pilot clinical study in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and has potential applications in cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases.

